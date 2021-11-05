x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Missing Gaston County man hasn't been seen in almost a week

Jody Wayne Ledford was last seen in the Dallas and Stanley area on Sept. 2. He may be driving a black Chevrolet Cruze with NC license plate TEL-2108.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Police in Gaston County are asking for the public's help finding a man who hasn't been seen since before Labor Day weekend. 

The Gaston County Police Department said 50-year-old Jody Wayne Ledford was last seen on Sept. 2 in the Dallas and Stanley area. He was last known to be driving a black Chevrolet Cruze with North Carolina license plate TEL-2108. 

Ledford is described as a white male and is approximately 5-foot-8.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jody Ledford is asked to call Detective J.M. Hanline with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte 
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.  