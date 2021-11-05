Missing Gaston County man hasn't been seen in almost a week

Jody Wayne Ledford was last seen in the Dallas and Stanley area on Sept. 2. He may be driving a black Chevrolet Cruze with NC license plate TEL-2108.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Police in Gaston County are asking for the public's help finding a man who hasn't been seen since before Labor Day weekend.

The Gaston County Police Department said 50-year-old Jody Wayne Ledford was last seen on Sept. 2 in the Dallas and Stanley area. He was last known to be driving a black Chevrolet Cruze with North Carolina license plate TEL-2108.

Ledford is described as a white male and is approximately 5-foot-8.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jody Ledford is asked to call Detective J.M. Hanline with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320.

