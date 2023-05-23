Missing 12-year-old girl who has not been seen in a month might be in Charlotte

Cardona was last seen in the Gaston County town on April 22.

BELMONT, N.C. — A missing 12-year-old girl who has not been seen in a month now might be in Charlotte, North Carolina the Belmont Police Department believes.

Leydi Cardona was last seen in Gaston County on April 22. Originally, the Belmont Police Department believed Cardona may have traveled to either Durham, Raleigh, or Cary.

She is described as five feet four inches tall weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Cardona has been previously found after going missing before. Most recently, she went missing in March 2023.

Anyone with information about Cardona or her disappearance is asked to call the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Belmont Police Department at 1-704-866-3300.

