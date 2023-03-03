Belmont police search for missing child

12-year-old Leydi Marina Garcia Cardona was last seen near Greenway Circle early Friday morning.

BELMONT, N.C. — The Belmont Police Department is searching for a child they say was last seen early Friday morning.

12-year-old Leydi Marina Garcia Cardona was last seen around 7:30 a.m. near Greenway Circle, off of the Catawba River. As of writing, police have not indicated if she may be with someone or in immediate danger.

Cardona stands around 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She may be wearing ripped blue jeans and a teal long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone who knows where she may be should call 911 or 704-825-3792.

⚠️⚠️ Missing Person ⚠️⚠️ We need your help locating a missing person. Leydi Cardona was last seen this morning in the... Posted by Belmont Police Department on Friday, March 3, 2023

