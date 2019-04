GRANITE FALLS, N.C. — Police in Granite Falls searched for a missing woman on Friday.

Phyllis "Angie" Coffey, 58, was last seen Wednesday evening driving a red 2000 Jeep Cherokee with North Carolina license plate PKL-1793.

According to the Granite Falls Police Department, Coffey was involved in a fatal car accident on US 321 in Caldwell County.

The police department asked others to join them in praying for Coffey's family and friends.

