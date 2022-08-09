Good boy! | Union County K9 tracks down missing kid

Good boy! Maverick’s favorite task is tracking and he is always looking for his treat at the end of any successful track.

Example video title will go here for this video

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County Sheriff's Office K9 is being praised for tracking down a missing child.

According to the sheriff's office deputies were called to a home earlier in August to assist with locating a child who was reported missing by his family.

Deputies said once they were on the scene, they spoke with the family of the child and obtained a scent article, in this case, a blanket.

Shortly thereafter, deputies said UCSO K-9 “Maverick” and Deputy J. Dye, his handler, arrived at the scene, utilized the scent article and immediately began a track to locate the missing kid.

MORE ON WCNC: Epicentre auction set for Tuesday

The sheriff's office said the track led Maverick and UCSO deputies along a busy highway. But officials said Maverick never waivered in his tracking abilities and the missing child was located unharmed and was safely returned home to family members.

UCSO K-9 Tracks Down Missing Juvenile Earlier this month, UCSO Deputies were called to a local residence to assist with... Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office, Monroe, NC on Monday, August 8, 2022

UCSO K-9 Maverick, a white English Labrador, was donated to the UCSO in 2021 by a local family and has been trained in narcotics detection, tracking, article searches and basic obedience.

Officials said Maverick’s favorite task is tracking and he is always looking for his treat at the end of any successful track.

MORE ON WCNC: Cross Charlotte Trail set to be open from Pineville to NoDa this spring

“We are proud of K9 Maverick and Deputy J. Dye for their hard work and dedication and consider them to be a huge asset for Union County," Sgt. J. Presson said.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.