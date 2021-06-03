Kings Mountain police searching for missing teen

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Kings Mountain Police Department is asking for help searching for a missing teen they say is endangered.
14-year-old Amelia "Amy" Upton was last seen near Groves Street and Katherine Avenue. She lives with a cognitive impairment, hence why police say she is endangered. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, stands at 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighs bout 125 pounds. She's believed to have left on foot, but it's not known where she was going or who she may be with. It's also unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.
Anyone who knows where Upton is or has seen her recently should call KMPD at 704-734-0444.