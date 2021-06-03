Kings Mountain police searching for missing teen

14-year-old Amelia "Amy" Upton was last seen near Groves Street and Katherine Avenue. She lives with a cognitive impairment, hence why police say she is endangered. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, stands at 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighs bout 125 pounds. She's believed to have left on foot, but it's not known where she was going or who she may be with. It's also unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.