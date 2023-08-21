South Carolina man with memory loss still missing, deputies say

A man who suffers from memory loss hasn't been seen since he left his Lancaster home last week, deputies said.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Lancaster County are asking for the public's help finding a man who hasn't been seen since leaving his home last week.

Danny K. Squires left his home on Lynwood Drive in Lancaster around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Squires left on foot and was last seen walking toward the BP gas station on Lynwood Drive, deputies said. He suffers from memory loss and might seem lost of confused.

Squires is a Black man who is approximately 5-foot-8 and weighs around 160 pounds. He has a slim build and gray hair. He wears glasses and is known to frequent the Dollar General store on Lynwood Drive. He left his home wearing black shorts, a white shirt and no shoes, investigators said.

Multiple agencies spent the weekend searching the area near Squires' home but were unable to find him. State investigators, Lancaster County firefighters and K-9s were called to the area to assist. Drones and a helicopter were also used to look in the area for Squires. He could still be in the area but may have caught a ride from someone else, police said.

Anyone with information about Danny K. Squires' whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. Witnesses may also call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

