LANCASTER, S.C. — Deputies in Lancaster County said a 75-year-old woman from Indian Land was found safe after she was reported missing Monday.

Barbara Jean Pritz was last seen wearing gray pants, a pink and white zip fleece top, black and gray sneakers and was carrying a black purse Monday.

Printz suffers from medical conditions requiring medication which she does not have with her, and she suffers from dementia. Printz recently moved to the Indian Land community and might not be familiar with the area, according to officials.

She does have her cell phone with her. Police say Printz might be in the company of an adult male whose identity is unknown. At this time, there is no identified automobile associated with Printz disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.

