LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing Lincoln County woman.

Mary Walters Cook, 59, was reported missing on Wednesday.

Cook is from Lincolnton, North Carolina. Family members said they haven't heard from her since Monday.

Her vehicle was located Wednesday at Johnny's Mexican Restaurant on West Highway 150. Security footage from the business shows Cook exit her vehicle and walk toward West Highway 150 in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.

