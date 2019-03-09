LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Catawba County Sheriff's deputies located a missing Lincoln County man safely Monday night.

Chadwick Bryan was located near the intersection of Highway 150 and Highway 16 in Denver, North Carolina.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was searching for a missing man, 39-year-old Chadwick Ray Bryan. He's a resident of the Boger City Rest Home on Little Valley Lane in Lincolnton, officials say.

He left the rest home around 7:30 p.m. Monday and was last seen leaving Atrium Health Lincoln walking toward East Highway 150.

He's described as a white male with long blonde hair, 6 feet and 1 inch tall, weighing around 205 pounds.

Bryan was last seen wearing white or silver gym shorts with a black stripe on them, along with a black t-shirt with "Cash King" written in white letters. He's believed to be wearing a camouflage hat and black flip flops.

