Police looking for missing Lincolnton teen

Holly Blackwell was last seen at Lineberger Park on June 30.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department posted on their Twitter this morning asking for help with locating Holly Blackwell from Lincolnton, N.C. The 16-year-old has not been seen since June 30.

She was last seen at Lineberger Park. The park is located near South Broad Street and East Garrison Boulevard in Gastonia.

She is described by police as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds.

According to the post, police do not suspect that foul play is involved in her disappearance.

Police are asking for anyone with information about her location to call 704-866-6702.

