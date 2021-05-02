x
Missing Lowell man hasn't been seen or heard from since October, police say

Lowell Police said Sammie Bruce Davis, 50, was reported missing on Halloween. His family hasn't heard from him since around Oct. 1, 2020.
Credit: Lowell Police Dept.
Sammie Bruce Davis was reported missing to Lowell Police in October of 2020. He hasn't been seen since.

LOWELL, N.C. — Police in Lowell, North Carolina are asking for the public's help locating a missing man who hasn't been since since October of last year. 

According to Lowell Police, Sammie Bruce Davis, 50, was reported missing by his sister on Oct. 31. No one has seen or heard from Davis since around Oct. 1, 2020. Police said Davis' family believe he is possibly homeless now, but his last known address was in Lowell. 

Davis is a a white male, approximately 6-foot-1 with blond hair. He has green eyes and weighs around 160 pounds. Any person with information about Sammie Davis' whereabouts is asked to call Lowell Police at 704-824-8540 immediately. 

