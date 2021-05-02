Missing Lowell man hasn't been seen or heard from since October, police say

LOWELL, N.C. — Police in Lowell, North Carolina are asking for the public's help locating a missing man who hasn't been since since October of last year.

According to Lowell Police, Sammie Bruce Davis, 50, was reported missing by his sister on Oct. 31. No one has seen or heard from Davis since around Oct. 1, 2020. Police said Davis' family believe he is possibly homeless now, but his last known address was in Lowell.