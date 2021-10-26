Missing man was found along Catawba River in Burke County, deputies say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff's Office have identified a man they say was found dead along the banks of the Catawba River near Morganton on Oct. 22.
According to the office, Shawn Jeroskey Cash was reported missing three days prior by his family, on Oct. 19. He was found along the banks of the river in the Carbon City area on Oct. 22.
Deputies say Cash's body appeared to have been along the banks for about 10 days. The preliminary cause of death is listed as drowning, but investigators are waiting for the official report from the medical examiner's office. Toxicology results are also pending.