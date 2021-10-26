Missing man was found along Catawba River in Burke County, deputies say

He was reported missing by family members on Oct. 19.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff's Office have identified a man they say was found dead along the banks of the Catawba River near Morganton on Oct. 22.

According to the office, Shawn Jeroskey Cash was reported missing three days prior by his family, on Oct. 19. He was found along the banks of the river in the Carbon City area on Oct. 22.