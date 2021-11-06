Body found in search for missing man in Burke County

The man has not been positively identified, but deputies included information about the discovery in a news release tied to the missing man's case.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators with the Burke County Sheriff's Office said Saturday a body was discovered as they searched for a man who went missing after a crash on Oct. 27. However, the identity of the person they found is not yet confirmed.

According to the sheriff's office, 51-year-old Kao Hang of Morganton went missing on Oct. 27 A man who was believed to be him was seen after a crash at the intersection of Icard School Road and Icard Rhodiss Road that night.

However, Hang was not found, and a missing persons investigation was launched on Friday, Nov. 5. Around 4 p.m. that day and after expanding the search area, deputies say they found a man's body in a creek near Highway 70 and East Burke Boulevard.

The Burke County Medical Examiner's Office is working on positively identifying the man found. Several agencies were involved in the search, including:

Icard Township Fire and Rescue

Burke County Emergency Management

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation

Burke County EMS

Burke County Rescue

Rhodiss Fire Department

Drowning Creek Fire Department