x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Body found in search for missing man in Burke County

The man has not been positively identified, but deputies included information about the discovery in a news release tied to the missing man's case.
Credit: Burke County Sheriff's Office
Kao Hang

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators with the Burke County Sheriff's Office said Saturday a body was discovered as they searched for a man who went missing after a crash on Oct. 27. However, the identity of the person they found is not yet confirmed.

According to the sheriff's office, 51-year-old Kao Hang of Morganton went missing on Oct. 27  A man who was believed to be him was seen after a crash at the intersection of Icard School Road and Icard Rhodiss Road that night.

MORE NEWS: Pilot dead after small aircraft crashes near Rock Hill, officials say

However, Hang was not found, and a missing persons investigation was launched on Friday, Nov. 5. Around 4 p.m. that day and after expanding the search area, deputies say they found a man's body in a creek near Highway 70 and East Burke Boulevard.

The Burke County Medical Examiner's Office is working on positively identifying the man found. Several agencies were involved in the search, including:

  • Icard Township Fire and Rescue
  • Burke County Emergency Management
  • The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation
  • Burke County EMS
  • Burke County Rescue
  • Rhodiss Fire Department
  • Drowning Creek Fire Department

MORE NEWS: Police identify armed man fatally shot by police at Walmart in east Charlotte

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Ensuring kids' COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out equitably in Mecklenburg County