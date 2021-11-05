79-year-old reported missing from Charlotte airport

George Edwards was supposed to be picked up by his family at the airport Sunday but he wasn't there.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 79-year-old man who was last seen at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Sunday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to the airport for a welfare check when George Edwards wasn't there when family members arrived to pick him up. Police said Edwards was last seen gathering his luggage at their airport before his disappearance. Investigators said Edwards has been diagnosed with cognitive and medical issues in the past.

Edwards is described as a Black male, approximately 5-foot-1, and weighs around 160 pounds. He has short black and gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark pants, a dark-colored golf hat and a gray t-shirt.

Any person with information about George Edwards' whereabouts, or who may have seen him at the airport, is asked to call 911 immediately. Witnesses may also call CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600. =

