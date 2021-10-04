Charlotte investigators searching for missing man

CMPD said Canaan Edwards' family members have not heard from him since Sept. 26.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing man.

According to a news release from the agency, Canaan Edwards, 22, has not been heard from by his family since Sept. 26. CMPD was contacted by one of Edwards' family members to check on his welfare.

Officials say Edwards' last known location was in the Uptown area of Charlotte and he was wearing a pink sweatshirt with black sweatpants.

Edwards has the word "loyalty" tattooed on his right arm. He also has a tattoo that reads "rose" on his left wrist.

Anyone who sees or has information about Edwards is asked to call 911.

CMPD said people can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

