Missing man last seen at Charlotte hospital, police say

He was last seen at Atrium Main Hospital, and CMPD says he may not be able to properly care for himself in an emergency due to a cognitive impairment.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a man they say went missing from a local hospital Friday afternoon.

62-year-old Ronald Rudisill was last seen at Atrium Health Main Hospital on Blythe Boulevard around 4 p.m. He lives with a cognitive impairment, meaning he may not be able to properly care for himself or get help if he faces an emergency.

Rudisill stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 152 pounds. He has black hair that is turning grey, along with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue hospital scrubs.

Anyone who knows where Rudisill is should call 9-1-1 immediately.

