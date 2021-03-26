Have you seen him? Gastonia police say man with autism went missing after an appointment

GPD says he was last seen leaving a medical appointment

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police are asking for help finding a man who went missing after a medical appointment Thursday afternoon.

28-year-old Tyerese Clayton Craig lives with autism and was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. He was seen leaving an appointment at Kintegra Family Medicine along East Third Avenue in Gastonia.

Craig stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants. He also had a black backpack with him.

Anyone who knows where he is should call GPD at 704-866-3300.