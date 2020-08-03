CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing man.

Joseph C Brown, 77, was last seen by his son around midnight Sunday morning on Kestrel Court, according to CMPD.

CMPD says Brown has a "health condition that puts his safety in jeopardy"

He is 5 foot 7 and weighs around 115 pounds. He was possibly wearing a black jacket with his name on it, as well as a gray hooded sweatshirt, white shirt and black dress pants. He may be wearing an army hat.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

