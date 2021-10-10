Union County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 78-year-old man

Authorities say he was last seen early Sunday morning.

MONROE, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 78-year-old man.

Authorities say 78-year-old Larry D. Cunningham was last seen in the 4100 block of Forest Drive in Monroe earlier in the day on Sunday, Oct. 11.

UCSO posted on social media that Cunningham has dementia.

People with any information about Cunningham's whereabouts can call 911 or reach out to the UCSO.

UCSO deputies are currently searching for 78 year old Larry D. Cunningham (pictured below) who has been diagnosed with dementia. Mr. Cunningham was last seen in the 4100 block of Forest Drive in Monroe, NC earlier this morning. Any sightings should be reported to the UCSO.

