Union County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 78-year-old man

MONROE, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 78-year-old man.
Authorities say 78-year-old Larry D. Cunningham was last seen in the 4100 block of Forest Drive in Monroe earlier in the day on Sunday, Oct. 11.
UCSO posted on social media that Cunningham has dementia.
People with any information about Cunningham's whereabouts can call 911 or reach out to the UCSO.
