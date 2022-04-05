Missing Cleveland County man may be driving to Minneapolis, deputies say

SHELBY, N.C. — A Silver Alert is now active for a Shelby man who the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said could be trying to drive out of North Carolina.
31-year-old Francois Bernard Johnson went missing from College Avenue at some point on Tuesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the alert was activated since deputies believe he lives with a cognitive disorder.
Johnson is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. It's not known what clothing he was wearing, but deputies confirmed he was driving a 2018 Dodge Journey minivan. The van is white with North Carolina tag HKD2355.
Deputies say Johnson could be trying to drive out of state, possibly to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Anyone who knows where he could be should call the sheriff's office at 704-484-4822.