Authorities searching for missing 72-year-old man from Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 72-year-old man last seen in Kings Mountain.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Wayne Roberts. According to the alert, Roberts is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen in the 900 block of Mountain Crest Drive in Kings Mountain, according to officials. He was also last seen wearing a deep blue shirt, black pants and white tennis shoes.

The alert says Roberts' direction of travel was north on NC 161 and York Road.

Anyone with information is asked to either call 911 or (704) 714-0444.

