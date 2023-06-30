York County deputies looking for missing man family says may be disoriented

His brother told WCNC Charlotte the Army and Navy veteran suffered a head injury during combat.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who hasn't been seen in nearly a week.

50-year-old Patrick Michael Pellegrino Jr. was last heard from on on June 24 at 7 p.m. Deputies said four days after that date, his family found his car in the driveway of his home along Broach Drive in Catawba. His phone was also found inside the house, but it had a dead battery.

As of now, there are no leads about where he may be.

Pellegrino's brother reached out to WCNC Charlotte to provide more information that may be helpful in bringing him home safely. Pellegrino has previously served in both the Army and the Navy, which included time in combat that saw him earn a Purple Heart.

During combat at one point, Pellegrino suffered a head injury. Pellegrino's brother believes Pellegrino may be lost or disoriented as a result of the injury.

Pellegrino stands at 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. While it's not known what clothing he may have on him, Pellegrino has tattoos on his arms and legs. Photos shared of him by both deputies and his brother show Pellegrino has a bald head and a noticeable mustache. His mustache hair is brown with silver flecks in it, and he has hazel eyes.