Almost a year later, remains of missing Charlotte man found a block away from his home

Police say they're looking into the circumstances of the man's disappearance and death.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 78-year-old David Crawford went missing from his home along Lasalle Street on August 31, 2020. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police activated a Silver Alert for him, and he was last seen alive on September 1 in the University area.

On July 28, 2021, police reported that Crawford's remains were found, just under a year after he went missing, and about a block away from his home.

When Crawford went missing, he had left his home on the 1600 block of the street around 6:30 p.m., near the intersection with Kennesaw Drive. CMPD reports his skeletal remains were found in the 1500 block, closer to Erie Street.

Now, CMPD continues their investigation into his disappearance, and now his death. As of now, foul play is not believed to have played a role in what happened.