MATTHEWS, N.C. -- A 25-year-old man who was at the center of a Silver Alert has been found safe, according to Matthews Police.

At the time of his disappearance, police asked for the public's assistance in locating Shaheed Siddiq, who was last seen on Blossom Wood Court.

Police said Siddiq was found safe Saturday afternoon.

