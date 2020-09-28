Police concerned about missing Matthews man

Matthews Police say Kabi Raj Rai was last seen on September 23. He suffers from dementia.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews Police Department is asking for help to locate a man last seen on September 23. A sliver alert has been issued for Kabi Raj Rai.

Police say Mr. Rai suffers from dementia. He was last seen somewhere on Woodbend Drive in Matthews last Wednesday. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, blue slip-on sandals and a black and brown watch.

Mr. Kabi Raj Rai is 63 years old and about 4 feet 11 inches tall. He weighs about 100 pounds. He has brown eyes and police say his hair is black and white with a buzz cut.

On Sunday night the Matthews Police Department received a tip of a possible sighting on Albemarle Road near Farm Pond Lane. They said he has been known to walk up and down Idlewild Road in the past.