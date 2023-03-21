Matthews Police searching for missing teen

Bianca Jaslene Gamble was last seen in the area of Hunting Ct. in Matthews on Sunday, March 19 at around 9:00 p.m.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old.

Police said she was wearing a plain black hoodie, plain black sweatpants, and dark gray Jordan tennis shoes. Gamble is around 5'02" tall and weighs 115 lbs with long dark brown hair that she usually wears in a ponytail. She has a tattoo under her right ear of Japanese script, and one on her upper left arm of flowers.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 704-847-5555 with any information.

