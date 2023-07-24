CMPD searching for missing Moore County woman

Allisha Watts was first reported missing on July 16. Her SUV was found two days later.

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in its search for a missing Moore County woman.

Allisha Watts, 39, went missing on July 16 and was last seen leaving a home on Pamela Lorraine Dr. near Old Concord Rd. in northeast Charlotte.

Watts was last seen in her black 2023 Mercedes Benz GLC 300, possibly heading toward Moore County. The SUV was found two days later in Anson County and Watts' whereabouts are still unknown.

According to Raleigh NBC affiliate WRAL, Watts' family members claimed she traveled to Charlotte the night of July 16 with her new boyfriend.

A release from police in Siler City noted Watts is the CEO of Inspired Visions Support Services, Inc., which provides disability services to persons of all ages in several North Carolina counties.

CMPD asks anyone with information about Watts' location to call 911.

