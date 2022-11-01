Have you seen her? Mooresville teen reported missing

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police in Mooresville are asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday.
The Mooresville Police Department said Trinity Cross was last seen leaving her home on Oct. 30. The teen, who has a history of running away, left around 8 a.m. and hasn't been seen since, police said. She could be in the Mooresville, Cornelius or Huntersville areas.
Cross is described as 5 feet tall. She has mid-back length hair that was half red and half brown when she left. She was last known to be wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and white or black slide sandals.
Any person with information about the whereabouts of Trinity Cross is asked to call Mooresville police at 704-664-3311.
