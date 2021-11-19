Missing mother, teen son sought in Lincoln County, deputies say

Katherine Pell and her son, Levi Collins, have not been seen since Nov. 16.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is looking for a mother and her teen son. Deputies say neither have been seen for about three days.

41-year-old Katerine Ruth Pell and 13-year-old Levi Collins were last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 16. A neighbor filed a missing persons report on Thursday, Nov. 18, saying both mother and son were not seen at their apartment on Rustic Trail in Lincolnton. The county Department of Social Services was then notified, and deputies say a relative who was in contact with Pell via text let them know.

A detective with the sheriff's office said Collins' father was not concerned about either Pell or the teen being in danger, as this had happened before. Both Pell and Collins are now listed in the NCIC as missing.

Pell stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs about 215 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. Collins is about 5 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.