Non-verbal, autistic man missing in Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say went missing Wednesday.

30-year-old Davonte Ponder was last seen along Beritstrasse Court near Darby Chase Drive in southwest Charlotte earlier in the day. Police note he is autistic and non-verbal.

Ponder was last seen wearing a blue shirt and burgundy shorts. He's about 5 feet 8 inches tall with short black hair.

Anyone who knows where he is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

