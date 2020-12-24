CMPD looking for missing Charlotte man

Police say 69-year-old Algie Clyburn left his north Charlotte home on Christmas Eve morning and hasn't been seen since.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police in north Charlotte are asking for the public's help finding a man who left his home Christmas Eve and hasn't been seen since.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 69-year-old Algie Clyburn left his home in the area of Mineral Springs Road and North Graham Street early Thursday morning. CMPD says Clyburn suffers from cognitive and mobility issues.

Clyburn is described as 5-foot-5 with a slim build. He has salt and pepper hair and a white moustache. He's believed to be wearing khaki pants or shorts and brown shoes.

Any person with information about Clyburn's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.