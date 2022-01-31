Missing, endangered person last seen in northwest Charlotte

Anyone with information on his location is encouraged to call K Childers at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-2373.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Charlotte man believed to be endangered. Devin Backstrom, 22, is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Backstrom was last seen on Long Creek Parkway in Charlotte. He has medium-length black hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet and 11 inches tall, and weighs roughly 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his location is encouraged to call K Childers at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-2373.

ALSO ON WCNC: Hackers add another headache for teachers, parents struggling with virtual school