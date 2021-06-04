Missing person found dead in Watauga County

Deputies said they located 47-year-old Robert G. Presnell dead in the area of 1860 Hickory.

According to deputies on May 31 at around 10:47 pm, they were dispatched to the Hound Ears development in reference to a missing person.

Officials said a maintenance employee had not clocked out of work for the day and no one was aware of his location.

As deputies were responding, Hound Ears security began a search for 47-year-old Robert G. Presnell.

Deputies said they found Presnell dead in the area of 1860 Hickory.