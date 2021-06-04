Missing person found dead in Watauga County

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A missing person was found dead in Watauga County, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office reports.
According to deputies on May 31 at around 10:47 pm, they were dispatched to the Hound Ears development in reference to a missing person.
Officials said a maintenance employee had not clocked out of work for the day and no one was aware of his location.
As deputies were responding, Hound Ears security began a search for 47-year-old Robert G. Presnell.
Deputies said they found Presnell dead in the area of 1860 Hickory.
The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into his death is still ongoing.