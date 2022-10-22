Salisbury man reported missing, last seen leaving Aldi on Friday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — An 86-year-old Salisbury man was reported missing after he was last seen leaving a grocery store Friday afternoon, police said.
Ellis Ray Sisk was last seen on video leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury around 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. Sisk was last seen driving a red Kia Soul with North Carolina license plate 819-TDV. Police said Sisk's license plate designates that he is a disabled veteran.
Any person with information about the whereabouts of Ellis Ray Sisk is asked to call the Rowan County Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8700.
