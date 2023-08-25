Deputies are looking for a missing woman in Rowan County. She hasn't been in contact with family since 2021

Anyone who knows where she is should call detectives.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about a missing woman last heard from more than two years ago.

Deputies say 48-year-old Karen Lorraine Green was last in contact with her family in January 2021. Her last known address is in the Rockwell community, and she's believed to be familiar with the Charlotte, Matthews, and Indian Trail areas. She could be there or in a nearby state like South Carolina. Additionally, she's known to go by the name of Karen Lamoreaux.

Karen is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs between 145 to 170 pounds. She has brown hair, green eyes, and a faint birthmark on her leg.

She was last known to drive some type of white passenger vehicle.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Det. Chris Greer at (704) 216-8687 or Lt. Ryan Barkley at (704) 216-8711.

