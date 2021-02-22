Have you seen him? 15-year-old reported missing in Salisbury

Police said Caleb Eastridge suffers from medical issues and may be in need of medication.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police in Salisbury, North Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenager.

According to Salisbury Police, 15-year-old Caleb Smith Eastridge was reported missing Monday, Feb. 22. Police said Eastridge suffers from medical issues and may be in need of his medication.

Any person who has seen Eastridge or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.