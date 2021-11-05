Silver Alert issued for missing 17-year-old in Gaston County

Officials say 17-year-old Jesse Alexander Perez is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old in Gaston County, the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons report.

Officials say 17-year-old Jesse Alexander Perez is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He is described as being 6' 1", weighing 150 pounds, and having black, long, curly hair. He was last seen in the area of 2402 Monterrey Park Drive in Gastonia, North Carolina.

Anyone with information about Jesse Alexander Perez should call Det Doster at the Ranio Police Department at 704-824-5172.

