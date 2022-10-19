Statesville woman dies in crash hours after reported missing

Barbara Houser Bellamy, 74, was reported missing on Tuesday. She was found dead after a crash authorities believe happened overnight.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A woman died in a crash hours after she had been reported missing.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers located a 2003 Lexus RX300 with a deceased driver on Wednesday around 10:35 a.m. on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road in Wilkes County. Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling north, crossed the centerline, ran off the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle, Barbara Houser Bellamy, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities believe Houser Bellamy crashed overnight.

Houser Bellamy was reported missing on Tuesday and was last seen around 3:30 p.m. in Statesville. A Silver Alert was issued for her disappearance by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

