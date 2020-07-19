Multiple crews searching for missing swimmer, officials say

At this time, it's not known when the swimmer went missing.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Multiple fire departments are on the scene at Mountain Island Lake looking for a missing swimmer, according to Gaston County Communications.

Mecklenburg EMS was not at the scene but confirmed that the fire departments that responded to the search had boats in the water to assist with the search. At this time, it's not known when the swimmer went missing.

A photo from Gaston County Scanner Radio showed fire crews from Mount Holly and Charlotte on the scene assisting with the search. Mount Holly officials are currently leading the search.

The Huntersville Fire Department also responded to an incident Sunday afternoon on Lake Norman, involving a person with a "traumatic injury" on the lake. At this time, further details on that case have not been released.