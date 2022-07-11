Deputies searching for missing 13-year-old Lincoln County teen

According to police, 13-year-old Marquise Thomas Lewis was last seen on July 7. He has been listed as a runaway teen.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

According to police, 13-year-old Marquise Thomas Lewis was last seen on July 7 in Stanley, North Carolina. He has been listed as a runaway teen.

Lewis' mother told officers that her son left on foot and had not made contact with any other family members. The teen is described as unusually large for his age. Police said he is six feet tall and weighs around 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black and white hoodie, and purple and yellow crocs. He has black hair and brown eyes and has been entered in NCIC as missing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lewis is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

