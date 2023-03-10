Missing 14-year-old was last seen running from school back in January, Charlotte police say

Kamonie Teasley is known to hang around the transit center and the library in Uptown Charlotte and also the hotels in the Sugar Creek Corridor.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a missing 14-year-old who they say was last seen running from school on Jan. 18 along Tuckaseegee Road.

Police said 14-year-old Kamonie Teasley is known to hang around the transit center and the library in Uptown Charlotte and also the hotels in the Sugar Creek Corridor. Police said her family is concerned for her safety and is asking people to keep an eye out for the teen.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is being asked to call 911 immediately.

Public's Assistance Requested in Missing Person Investigation https://t.co/aojAWmlVxO — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 10, 2023





