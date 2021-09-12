Gastonia detectives searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Officials said they believe Sherly Elizabeth Morales Caniz could be in the company of a 21-year-old man in Virginia.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department detectives are asking for help to locate a missing teenager, and believe she could be in danger.

Sherly Elizabeth Morales Caniz, 16, was last seen on Aug. 8 but has been in contact with her mother in Guatemala since that time, according to investigators. She was last known to live on Gum Street.

According to a news release from GPD, Caniz may be in the company of 21-year-old Ribaldo Lopez. Officials say Lopez may also go by the name of Lusvin Lopez Perez and believe the two could be in the Alexandria area of Virginia.

Anyone with information about Caniz is asked to call (704) 866-6939. You can remain anonymous when submitting a tip.

