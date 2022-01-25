Missing Ga. teen could be in North Carolina, police say

Talyn Rae Kernea is reported to have autism and other cognitive disabilities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Chickamauga Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old who could be headed to North Carolina.

According to police, Talyn Rae Kernea was last seen in the City of Chickamauga, Georgia on Tuesday, Jan.18. Her family told police that Kernea has autism and other cognitive disabilities.

Her mother said someone paid for a Lyft to pick up her daughter and purchased a bus ticket from Georgia to Charlotte, North Carolina. Police said the family does not know anyone from North Carolina nor does the juvenile.

MISSING JUVENILE…Please assist the Chickamauga Police Dept. with locating TALYN RAE KERNEA. TALYN is 17 years old. She... Posted by Chickamauga Police Department on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Anyone with information on Kernea's whereabouts is asked to contact the Chickamauga Police Department at (706) 375-3177 or contact your local 911 Center.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC