ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help looking for a 16-year-old boy who ran away. He was last seen early Sunday morning.

Bobby Ray Aderhold, 16, lives on Billy Street in Kannapolis, NC. He is 5'9", weighs about 120 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes.

Aderhold was last seen at about 4 a.m. on Sunday by his father, but he was gone when the father went to wake him up at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say he left a note before leaving and took some clothes with him. It's not known what he was wearing when he left home.

Aderhold's father told the sheriff's office that the boy called at 5:15 p.m. Sunday to let family know he was OK, but that he was heading to West Virginia. He didn't say who he was with, but that he would keep in touch.

His mom says he has had activity on his Snapchat account.

He has been entered into NCIC as a missing juvenile. Anyone with information about his location should call 911 to advise law enforcement.

