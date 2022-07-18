CMPD looking for missing teenage girl

Aliyah Laney was last seen Sunday night near Providence Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old in south Charlotte.

Aliyah Laney was last seen in the 7000 block of Providence Square Drive, which is located just north of McAlpine Creek, around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, CMPD announced the following day.

"Her family is concerned for her well-being," CMPD said in their announcement.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Laney is asked to call 911.

Per a WCNC Charlotte policy, the name and image of the missing person will be removed from this story once police confirm they are no longer missing.

