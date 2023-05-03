Have you seen him? 15-year-old boy reported missing in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 15-year-old boy was reported missing in Gastonia, police say.
Dylan Varner was last seen outside the Gaston County Courthouse, according to the Gastonia Police Department. The teen was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket, a light-colored shirt and gray pants.
Dylan Varner is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs around 130 pounds. He has dark hair and green eyes. No further information was released by authorities regarding his disappearance.
Anyone with information about this whereabouts is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.
