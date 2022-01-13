Have you seen her? Gastonia 14-year-old missing since Jan. 5

Police said 14-year-old Trinity Nance was last seen at her home on Jan. 5. She could be in either Charlotte or Concord.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia detectives are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in over a week.

The Gastonia Police Department said Trinity Nance was last seen at her home on Jan. 5. In a tweet, Gastonia police said they have reason to believe that Nance may be in the Charlotte or Concord area. No further information was provided by investigators at this time.

Any person with information about Trinity Nance's whereabouts is asked to call Gastonia police at 704-854-6651.

