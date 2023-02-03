x
Lancaster teen reported missing, police say

Trisha Palmer was last seen leaving Lancaster High School around 7 p.m. Thursday, police said.

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl. 

Trisha Palmer was last seen at Lancaster High School around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, police say. 

Trisha Palmer is described as a white female with red hair and green eyes. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police immediately. Witnesses may call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313. 

No further information was released. 

Credit: Lancaster Police Department

