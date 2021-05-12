Two Lancaster teens missing after skipping school

Lancaster police are asking for help in finding the pair of 15-year-olds

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department needs your help tracking two teens they say are missing after skipping school this week.

Liberty Grace Emerson and Dillon Thomas Williams, both aged 15, went missing on Tuesday, May 11. Police believe they are likely together and the department reports both are students at Lancaster High School.

Lancaster PD says Emerson stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Williams stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Emerson has shoulder-length red hair according to a photo provided by the department, while Williams has short, curly brown hair.